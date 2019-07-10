Motherwell star Abby Callaghan is set for Euro U19s

Motherwell footballer Abby Callaghan is thrilled to have been selected in the Scotland squad for this month’s UEFA European Women’s Under-19 Championships.

Abby – who first kicked a ball at the age of nine – took the sport up by kicking a ball around with boys in her school playground.

And now she’ll get the chance to star for her country in Group A matches against Holland, Norway and France.

She said: “It’s a huge honour being in the Euros squad.

“It always is when I come away with Scotland and the girls.

“It’s really exciting to host it here.

“We’re all local so it will be a good home crowd as well backing us so I think it will be great for us as a squad.

“It’s an exciting time for all of us so I think we’ll just take every moment as it comes.”

Women’s football has never had a higher profile than at present with the World Cup having just ended with the USA beating Holland 2-0 in Sunday’s final in France.

She said: “I’ve watched a couple of games and obviously watched all of the Scotland games.

“I’ve watched a couple of the England games as well and it’s good to look up to these players. Hopefully we can do that one day.”

Abby, who played for Celtic and Stirling before joining Motherwell girls, has just finished school and is going to university in September to study PE teaching.

She added: “I’ve also got a part-time job as well.

“Outside of football I just go to the gym and stuff as well.

“I’m just keeping focussed on preparations for the finals.”

Scotland’s first game of the tournament comes against France at St Mirren Park, Paisley, next Tuesday, July 16, kick-off 7.30pm.

The Scots then host Norway at Firhill on Friday, July 19, kick-off 6.15pm, before rounding off against Holland in Paisley on Monday, July 22, KO 6.15pm.

Finishing in the group’s top two positions will qualify us for the semi-finals.