Motherwell's Sherwin Seedorf: We can go all way to Betfred final like 2017

Debutant goal hero Sherwin Seedorf believes Motherwell’s class of 2019 can match the significant achievement of 2017 by going all the way to the final of this season’s Betfred Cup.

The skilful Dutch winger (21), newly joined from Wolves, impressed as a 53rd-minute substitute at Queen of the South in Saturday’s Group E opener as he netted a brilliant second goal in a 3-0 win.

Seedorf, who was superbly backed up by fellow goalscoring substitute winger Jermaine Hylton, told the Times and Speaker: “I think we are a great team. I think if we keep working hard on the training field, any team will have problems with us.

“How we play is perfect, I love it when we get the ball wide, it works.

“We have a good chance in this competition. I definitely think we can reach the final.

“We have the quality so why not you know? Winning a trophy with Motherwell would mean almost everything for me.

“It would be a great moment for the fans as well, for everyone. That is what we strive for.

“We need to keep going upwards and make it really hard for other teams.”

Motherwell had struggled in a goalless first half on the astroturf pitch at Palmerston Park on Saturday, when their Championship hosts created by far the better chances.

But the Steelmen – backed by a tremendous travelling support of 815 – produced some exhilarating stuff in the second period, exemplified by Seedorf’s brilliant run down the left wing and explosive finish right on the 90-minute mark.

“The goal was good play,” he said. “I got the ball wide and did what I do best, one v ones. I drifted outside.

“I drifted outside and saw the goalkeeper moving a little bit on his left side and I just smashed the ball in.

“It went through the goalkeeper a little bit.

“It’s my first professional goal so I’m really happy that that moment came.

“It was great and amazing to score right in front of the Motherwell supporters.

“I always dreamed for this moment, to get my first professional goal and the supprters shouting my name afterwards.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling.”

Despite the fact that Seedorf and fellow wing ace Hylton were outstanding against Queens, the former is taking nothing for granted that the two of them will now be automatic starters every week.

“Nothing is guaranteed,” he added.

“You need to keep training hard.

“Then if you have the chance express yourself.

“That is what I’m trying to do. And I guess every winger at the club is doing the same.

“You need to get the best out of yourself and show yourself what you’ve got when you get a chance on the pitch.”

Seedorf revealed that he is picking up understanding the Scottish accent, which can be difficult to understand for anyone not used to it!

“It’s a bit tough,” he said. “But I get used to it now. Some people I don’t understand in terms of how they speak, they speak really quick but I get through it.”

Meanwhile, fellow scorer Hylton spoke eloquently as he outlined what he expects to bring to Motherwell this season.

“I am just hoping to bring some directness and pace,” said the former Sollihull Moors star.

“A bit of trickery here and there, goals and assists mainly.

“The lads have been brilliant and it was so easy to get settled in because everyone is just so welcoming.

“When the boys are all like that it just adds a little bit more to it.”

Hylton said that the rigours of playing in the Conference in England should set him up nicely for coping with the demands of Scottish football.

He added: “I think individually I’m comfortable playing against pretty much anybody.

“I’m confident in my ability and I’m looking forward to getting to show everyone else that in the games to come.

“It was a shorter summer than I was expecting to have but I was really pleased how quick the games do come.

“Because to be honest after three weeks off you already start missing it, you are already itching to get back playing again. I’m just excited for what’s next.”