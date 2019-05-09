Motherwell's David Turnbull and Jake Hastie on football writers awards shortlist

Motherwell FC youngsters David Turnbull and Jake Hastie have both been nominated for the Scottish Football Writers' Association Young Player of the Year award.

Turnbull (19) has scored 13 times in 28 appearances for the Steelmen in the Scottish Premiership this season, while Hastie (20) has scored seven times in 14 domestic matches for 'Well this campaign ahead of joining Rangers on a four-year contract this summer.

The winners will be announced in daily and Sunday newspapers in the week between May 12 and May 19.

The winners will receive their awards at the 55th annual dinner sponsored by William Hill on Sunday May 19 at the DoubleTree By Hilton hotel in Glasgow.