Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: crocked Christopher Long will miss Morton game

Motherwell gaffer Stephen Robinson has revealed that Christopher Long won’t be fit to face Morton this Friday after picking up an agonising injury on his nightmare Betfred Cup debut at Queen of the South on Saturday.

There were just a few seconds on the clock in the first half when former Blackpool ace Long (24) took the ball full in the face at point blank range after a Queen’s defender’s booted clearance, resulting in Long lying prostrate on the ground for fully two minutes as play was stopped to allow treatment before he was taken off.

Christopher Long took a powerfully cleared ball full in the face at point blank range less than a minute into his competitive Motherwell debut (Pic courtesy of Motherwell Football Club)

“Chris took a sore one,” Robbo said. “I’m not 100 per cent certain that he was knocked out cold. Obviously as a precautionary we probably won’t involve him on Friday night.

“He won’t be involved on Friday now because of it.

“But he won’t need any further treatment. He’s ok, he’s a Scouser, he’s chirpy.

“Obviously we’ll speak to the medical staff and we won’t take any chances with him.

“He won’t forget that one so hopefully it will be a better one next time he’s out.

“But we brought James Scott on and I thought he did really well. Eighteen years of age, you know, him and Jamie Semple.

“We have more young kids coming through and that’s something we have to keep doing.”

New signings Christian Ilic and Devante Cole had quiet debuts before being replaced by goal heroes Sherwin Seedorf and Jermaine Hylton respectively.

Robbo added: “We know Devante and Christian aren’t quite up to speed yet.

“They did the hard yards, they were the ones that wore them down and Devante was just starting to come into the game when I made the changes.

“But I know what Jermaine can offer and I know what Sherwin can offer with pace and invention and that was what the game needed.

“We were in loads of control of the game.

“So there were a lot of lessons to be learned in terms of being very patient but also we’ve got those options now that we can bring on.”

Robinson praised Seedorf and Hylton for the quality of their goals and also lauded Liam Donnelly for his confident penalty strike and the way he “dictated and controlled the game, especially second half”.