Motherwell left back Adam Livingstone is being chased by four Scottish Championship clubs with a view to him going out on loan to get game time.

Morton looks the most likely destination on an initial 6 month loan deal but Alloa , Queen Of The South and Dunfermline Athletic are also monitoring the situation.

Promising defender Livingstone (21) played nine games on loan for East Fife in 2018.

He has been on the Motherwell substitute's bench five times this season.