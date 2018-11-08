Motherwell Ladies manager Donald Jennow sums up disappointment after 8-0 final defeat

Motherwell Ladies FC gaffer Donald Jennow summed up the disappointment felt at losing Sunday’s SSE Cup final 8-0 to Hibernian Ladies at Firhill, writes Craig Goldthorp.

“The players and myself were very gutted after the game,” Jennow told the Motherwell Times.

“They are a proud bunch so these sort of things don’t sit well with them.

“There was a disappointment that we didn’t perform as well as we could have.

“It is a sore one but we will try and lick our wounds and maintain the positives this season in terms of winning the league and getting promotion.”

The Motherwell Ladies boss admitted that his side simply couldn’t cope with Hibs’ slick passing and ability to find gaps.

Jennow added: “Hibs are a very good side who performed really well on the day.

“Absolutely there is a gap between them and us.

“Hibs and Glasgow City have separated themselves from the rest of the country right now.”

Jennow, whose decision to play a more defensive formation in the second half worked to some degree, admitted that lessons have been learned.

“I will do my diligence to see if there is anything we can do differently in terms of preparation and tactics,” he said.

“We need more depth to our squad.

“We have a lot of good players but we have had to rely on the same ones.

“Numbers have been light. We need to add to the squad in certain areas to cope with playing in a higher league next season.

“I want to improve us throughout the squad and get competition for each position.

“It is important to have that competition.

“It keeps everybody fresh and sharp.”