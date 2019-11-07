Motherwell keeper Mark Gillespie: We go to Celtic Park this Sunday with no fear

Motherwell goalkeeper Mark Gillespie has joined manager Stephen Robinson in saying that the third placed Steelmen travel to Celtic this Sunday "with no fear".

Motherwell dominated the champions for the first half hour in the sides' last league encounter at Fir Park in August, Liam Donnelly putting them ahead before the resurgent Hoops hit back to eventually win 5-2.

Motherwell gaffer Stephen Robinson

But there was no way that scoreline reflected how well Motherwell did overall that day, in a similar way that the claret and amber hordes were unlucky to lose 2-1 to Rangers at Ibrox recently after also taking the lead in that game.

"We've got to take confidence from Ibrox," Gillespie said.

"It will be a similar sort of game against Celtic.

"We'll take a game plan that the manager gives us and we'll try and execute that.

"At Rangers we were 10 minutes away from taking a point. So we'll go there (Celtic Park) with no fear but respect them at the same time.

"Hopefully we can take a result from Celtic Park."

Motherwell gaffer Robinson shares Gillespie's optimism, saying on Thursday: "Celtic on their day are a very, very good side as are Rangers.

"We have to be at the top of our game. But I believe after the Rangers game the players believe in what we did.

"They believe in each other. They look next to each other and look at the bench and think we've got a strong squad.

"If you go with a negative mindset you might as well be beat before you start.

"We went to Rangers, we played two up top. We might do the same again, we might change the system or do what we've done.

"The system we played against Celtic on the second game of the season caused problems for 35 minutes albeit.

"But I think we're fitter, we're stronger and we're more versed in what we do than that stage of the season as probably are Celtic.

"Make no mistake it's a tough game for us but we're certainly going with a positive mindset."