Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly outlines his joy at penning three-year contract with Fir Park club

The Steelmen – who lost keepers Trevor Carson and Aaron Chapman this summer – received a massive boost when Kelly penned the contract having impressed greatly when spending the second half of last season on loan at Fir Park from QPR.

“I’m delighted that everything got over the line,” Kelly said.

"It was a long time coming, a lot of conversations and eventually we got there in the end. I’m delighted to be here.

"The delay was because I had to go back down to QPR because their goalkeeping situation hadn’t been resolved yet.

"Obviously I was in dialogue with Motherwell throughout that time. There were things going on in the background, things on the back burner that were happening that I had to be patient for.

"Ultimately these things do take time. The manager here knew it was going to take time so we were pretty relaxed about that and just delighted when it eventually all got sorted.”

When asked why he decided to return to Fir Park, Kelly gave an emphatic response.

"I think I just really enjoyed my time being here,” he said.

"By the end of my career I want to play as many games as I possibly can and if I can do that somewhere I love being then that’s even better.

"I get on well with everybody. I don’t have any problems with anybody here at all.

"It’s such a good club, well run club and I’m just delighted that they wanted me as well.

"I’m really happy that the club showed an interest in bringing me back. It was a no brainer really.

"I was very appreciative of other teams being interested in me, delighted when other teams wanted to have me.

"That was another reason why it took a bit of time, there were things to weigh up and things I had to work out in my own head, I had to make a decision myself.