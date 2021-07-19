The initiative has won political support from the Scottish Greens whose MSP Gillian Mackay has lodged a motion at Holyrood to support the so-called ‘Well In’ scheme.

Ms Mackay said: “This is a fantastic initiative from Motherwell Football Club and an outstanding effort from their supporters.

"Beyond the challenges of Covid-19, Motherwell and the surrounding areas also face economic issues in normal times. The unemployment rate is higher than the UK average, and it's great to see the club give back to the community in this way.”