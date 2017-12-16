'Well boss Robbo: One mistake cost us at Killie; team played very well overall

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson said that goalkeeper Russell Griffiths needed comforting after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock.

Griffiths’ first half mistake from a Killie corner led to Scott Boyd scoring the only goal of a match which saw Motherwell slide into the bottom half of the Scottish Premiership after their fourth straight defeat.

“I think everyone in the stadium today saw that we played extremely well,” Robinson said after the match.

“And we got punished again for a mistake.

“Russell has got to be stronger from the cross.

“But he makes a great save at the end to make up for it.

“It’s one of those things. He’s a young goalie, he’s got to learn.

“He’s 21 years of age, he’s a kid and he’s played a limited amount of football.

“He hasn’t done a whole lot wrong today, he’s come for crosses, he’s dominated his box for a young keeper.

“We win together and we lose together. We certainly have to put an arm around him and he has to deal with that.

“I thought we dominated the game today, passed the ball about really well.

“I’d go as far to say that it was probably on par with our Aberdeen away performance.

“But we just didn’t get the result we needed.

“If we produce performances like that again we’ll win games.”

Robbo said Motherwell’s belief had returned after that had been lacking in the recent 1-0 defeat at Tynecastle.

He said that injured top scorer Louis Moult – who will join Preston North End on January 1 – will need to be replaced, adding: “As much as Louis scored a lot of goals, I’m sure he’d be the first to admit that we created a heck of a lot of chances for him.

“You don’t score goals on your own and we create a lot of chances.

“There was very little wrong with our performance, we got punished for one mistake. If we keep producing performances like that we will turn the corner again.”

Robbo said he would decide this week if newly signed Greek keeper Gennadios Xenodochov would come into the reckoning for next Saturday's home match against Dundee.