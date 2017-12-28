'Well boss Robbo: I need to sign two strikers and a defender in January

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has vowed to bring in three new signings in January in a bid to halt the Steelmen’s alarming recent slide down the Scottish Premiership table.

’Well have slipped to eighth in the division – just seven points off the bottom – after a depressing run of eight games without a win.

And the Northern Irish gaffer, speaking after Wednesday night’s 2-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox, knows he needs to strengthen the squad now to compensate for the fact that top scorer Louis Moult will join Preston North End on January 1.

Robbo said: “If you don’t take your chances when you come to Ibrox you’re going to end up losing the game, simple as that.

“If you look at the two chances they had, our chances were easier.

“We have looked for people to step up to the plate and they haven’t quite done it so far.

“We are on a run of form that’s not good enough and I have to make changes in January.

“We were definitely looking for one to replace Louis.

“On the budget that we have and the finances, that’s not an easy task but we have got people we’re speaking to.

“You are judged on what you do at the top end of the pitch.

“That’s why strikers get paid the most money, that’s why they command fees at every level.

“So for me I definitely need two strikers and another defender. The board will back me as much as they can, we’re a club that get 4000 spectators. There’s a running cost at a football club as well.

“We spent £10,000 on the whole squad, that’s the only transfer fee we’ve spent.

“So we won’t be spending lots of money.

“We have to be prudent with what we do, we have to search the lower leagues, look at the Championship in Scotland and the lower leagues in Scotland. We’ve got three or four targets and it’s just about getting them over the line.”