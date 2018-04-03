'Well boss Robbo frustrated to lose two goals from setpieces against Aberdeen

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson was frustrated that two setpieces consigned his side to a 2-0 home defeat by Aberdeen on Tuesday night, writes Craig Goldthorp.

"Two setplays won the game," Robinson said. "We lose our man from a corner and from a throw-in they score.

"That's why Aberdeen are second in the league. When the game's scrappy they come out and win the game.

"I thought Aberdeen were physical and after they went a one up we didn't lay a glove on them.

"That was the disappointing thing.

"All in all we'll be a lot better than that. We have to improve."

The defeat consigns Motherwell to a bottom six finish this season.

Robinson added: "We are not bottom six because of tonight. We're bottom six because of our run in November and December.

"When I look around and I see Peter Hartley and Andy Rose injured, Allan Campbell limping off as well, Charles Dunne and Nadir Ciftci not playing, we have a lot of injuries.

"And that was the case in November and December. When you've got those injuries with a squad our size it's difficult to compete."

Robbo said that midfielder Campbell was taken off at half-time "as a precaution" after getting a kick on his ankle.