Tynecastle fans’ ‘racist abuse’ of ’Well’s Christian Mbulu

Saturday’s match between Hearts and Motherwell was blighted by sickening racial abuse allegedly directed at ’Well substitute Christian Mbulu by a section of around 20 fans in Tynecastle’s Main Stand.

Police Scotland have been given footage which shows the yobs shouting comments at the 22-year-old as he warms up.

Two fans were arrested in the wake of the incident, which prompted Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson to tell BBC Scotland it was “an absolute disgrace”.

Robbo added: “I thought this was 2018 but that was the dark ages and dinosaur stuff for a player to have to deal with that kind of stuff. It is disgusting.

“They should not be anywhere near football.

“There is no place for that in any walk of life.

“No walk of life should accept that in modern society.”

Hearts owner Ann Budge reacted by banning two fans involved.

Budge said: “This behaviour will not be tolerated. The individuals involved have already been identified and have received immediate and indefinite bans.

“I’m so very disappointed that instead of being able to enjoy a good victory and staying at the top end of the table I’m having to comment on the entirely unacceptable behaviour of a minority of supporters.”

The Times and Speaker was shocked to hear about the abuse of Mbulu, on a day when match referee Willie Collum didn’t cover himself in glory with his performance.

Video replays shown later clearly revealed that the much maligned whistler got it WRONG when disallowing a Motherwell goal at 0-0 when he adjudged that ’Well striker Curtis Main had fouled Hearts defender Clevid Dikamona in the build-up.

Motherwell dominated long spells of Saturday’s game and deserved a minimum of a point.

If they keep playing at the same level and start taking their chances, I can see the Steelmen picking up points in the next few weeks.