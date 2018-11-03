Turnbull stunner earns Motherwell vital 1-0 home win over Dundee

A 25-yard rocket by David Turnbull in the second half earned Motherwell a vital 1-0 home Scottish Premiership success over Dundee on Saturday, writes Craig Goldthorp.

The 19-year-old Wishaw-born ace fired the ball into the top left corner on 69 minutes for his second goal in three days, sealing the Steelmen's first home league win of the season.

With just a minute on the clock at Fir Park, Cammy Kerr's dangerous centre was knocked across goal by Kenny Miller but Peter Hartley cleared to thwart the Dark Blues.

Motherwell broke straight away and Chris Cadden's surge set up Gael Bigirimana for a long range shot turned round the post by Jack Hamilton.

There was a real let off for Motherwell on 10 minutes when Calvin Miller's corner from the left was headed against the bar by Darren O'Dea.

After Dundee had a penalty shout rejected when Jesse Curran went down in the box, Motherwell youngster Turnbull cut inside at the other end and blasted over on 24 minutes.

Dundee's Kerr was booked for a rugby tackle on Bowman before a brilliant run by Motherwell's Liam Grimshaw set up Main for a cross which was cleared for a corner. When Bigirimana floated over the flag kick to the back post, McHugh headed back across goal and Bowman sent a low shot wide.

Bowman was booked for a retaliatory foul on old foe Kerr after 33 minutes.

A fine chance was missed by Aldred at the back post in first half stoppage time, when he headed over Turnbull's corner. Bigirimana then cut back for McHugh who shot wide with his left foot.

Just one minute into the second half Motherwell had a penalty appeal turned down for O'Dea's challenge on Grimshaw, which - from the press box at least - looked like a foul.

And the Steelmen came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock a minute later when Main's cross was cleared off the line by Dundee defender Andrew Boyle.

With the score remaining goalless at half-time, the hosts flew out of the traps in the second half and Turnbull's fierce left foot effort was blocked by Kerr on 51 minutes.

Bowman had an overhead kick blocked at the expense of a corner, before Bowman headed wide from Cadden's excellent cross from the right flank.

Dundee defender O'Dea went off injured on 58 minutes to be replaced by Ryan Inniss, before home defender Richard Tait was booked for a foul on Curran.

Bowman was then put clean through by sub Danny Johnson's flick, but his weak shot was saved by Hamilton.

Motherwell went ahead in sensational style on 69 minutes when Turnbull struck home spectacularly from 25 yards with his right foot for his second goal in three days.

Campbell released Cadden running in on goal after 86 minutes but he shot disappointingly over.

But Motherwell saw out the remaining minutes to earn their second league victory within the space of three days.

Chris Cadden in action against Dundee on Saturday (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

Motherwell: Carson, Tait, McHugh, Aldred, Hartley, Cadden, Main (Johnson 64), Bowman, Grimshaw, Bigirimana (Sammon 90), Turnbull (Campbell 78).

Referee: Don Robertson

Crowd: 4129