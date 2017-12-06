Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has stood up for Alan Burrows after a stinging attack on the Fir Park chief operating officer by Celtic gaffer Brendan Rodgers.

Rodgers branded Burrows “unprofessional” in the wake of the sides’ 1-1 Scottish Premiership draw at Fir Park last Wednesday night, in which Celtic extended their long unbeaten domestic run by scoring a controversial 88th minute penalty awarded by referee Willie Collum.

The Hoops boss was seething that ’Well supremo Burrows was “walking about with a laptop trying to demonstrate that it wasn’t a penalty”.

Rodgers added: “He was also in the press room doing it.

“Then, later that evening, he tweets about retaining class and dignity.

“But that’s not behaviour that befits that.

“For senior members of the club to do that, I find it very disappointing. I respect the emotions but we’ve done our talking on the pitch.”

But Robinson blasted back on Tuesday by saying: “Alan Burrows is totally committed to the football club and has done an unbelievable job.

“I have no interest in that (Rodgers’ comments).

“I want to concentrate on the football side. I want to move forward, we have had enough of that.”

Robbo remains in dialogue with a trio of Motherwell stars, with a view to them signing extensions.

“We are currently in negotiations with three players.

“We will try to sort something with them before Christmas or very soon afterwards.”

The boss is keeping their identities close to his chest but admitted the club will sell top scorer Louis Moult in January “if the right offer comes in”.

He is also bracing himself for bids from other clubs for Cedric Kipre and Chris Cadden. But ’Well also have a list of target players they’re looking at with a view to signing as potential replacements.

Robbo said he expects a tough game against Hearts at Tynecastle this Saturday, but he wants to get back to winning ways.