Ryan Bowman strikes to win the points for Motherwell at Firhill

Ryan Bowman was Motherwell's goalscoring hero as they battled to a 1-0 win at Partick Thistle on Tuesday night, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Bowman's second half header into the net from a wonderful David Turnbull free-kick sent the 423 visiting Motherwell fans into raptures and keeps the club on course for a seventh placed finish in the Scottish Premiership.

But it was Thistle who had been faster out of the traps in the first half and they created a chance in the opening minute when Conor Sammon stooped to head well wide after good work by Paul McGinn on the left.

And there was a glaring opportunity for the Maryhill men on eight minutes when a fine Kris Doolan centre from the right was met by the head of Ryan Edwards but keeper Trevor Carson saved at point blank range.

Motherwell gradually gained a stranglehold and Bowman miskicked in front of goal after a Chris Cadden delivery.

After a lull in play, proceedings were enlivened again on 32 minutes when Martin Woods' left footed long ranger was stopped by Carson.

An error by Motherwell defender Charles Dunne then let in Edwards for Thistle but he was crowded out and the ball was cleared for a corner.

The Harry Rags nearly hit the front just before half-time when Motherwell defender Cedric Kipre was dispossessed by Sammon on the far touchline and he passed inside to Chris Erskine whose shot was brilliantly saved by Carson.

Motherwell - who replaced defender Stephen Hendrie with midfielder Gael Bigirimana at half-time - looked more purposeful in the second half with Turnbull and Bowman prevalent.

Turnbull produced a brilliant run and shot which was deflected wide before Thistle hit back with a tremendous Doolan run and pass to Sammon who shot just off target.

But it was the Steelmen who broke the deadlock in simple fashion after 59 minutes when Turnbull's brilliant inswinging free-kick from the right laid the ball on a plate for Bowman who headed in powerfully.

Carson was then called into action again to turn Christie Elliott's long ranger around the post.

The outstanding Turnbull then played through fellow youngster Campbell at the other end and his shot was blocked by keeper Tomas Cerny.

Sammon shot just too high for Thistle before sub Miles Storey advanced brilliantly before shooting just wide.

The Steelmen nearly gained a two-goal cushion late on when sub Nadir Ciftci's cross was met by Tom Aldred's head but Cerny saved.

Thistle pressed towards the end but Motherwell held on to seal the points.



Motherwell: Carson, Hendrie (Bigirimana 45), Cadden, McHugh, Main (Frear 62), Bowman, Dunne, Aldred, Kipré, Campbell, Turnbull (Ciftci 82).

Referee: Bobby Madden

Crowd: 3320

Bowman wheels away to celebrate his strike with Cedric Kipre (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

Ryan Bowman netted at Firhill on Tuesday night (Pic by Ian McFadyen)