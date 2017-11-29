Robbo: No point in lodging cup final red card appeal as Cedric Kipre could be playing in English Premier League by next summer

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has revealed that the club considered appealing the controversial red card awarded to Cedric Kipre in Sunday’s Betfred Cup final defeat to Celtic.

Kipre saw red from referee Craig Thomson for an innocuous challenge on Scott Sinclair, with a penalty also awarded which Moussa Dembele scored to effectively end the game as a contest at 2-0 Celtic after 57 minutes.

“We considered appealing the red card,” said Robinson ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash against Celtic at Fir Park tonight (Wednesday).

“We made the decision that we’d made numerous appeals where we thought we had very good evidence to get it rescinded and it’s gone against us.

“So what that did was waste time and money for the football club.

“Cedric Kipre would have been sitting in front of a judge and jury on Thursday instead of preparing for a game on Wednesday.

“The reality is the suspension will be next year in the first round of the cup.

“Cedric could be playing in the English Premier League by then with his ability.

“So we just have to go, ‘right, line drawn’ and try and win the game on Wednesday night.

“Cedric was devastated to be sent off. He is 20 years of age, you forget that because he’s like a mountain with his big blonde hair.

“He’s a brilliant boy, a really quiet boy.

“We picked him up, gave him a cuddle and gave him a kiss, on a stepladder (!) and he’s ok.

“He’s disappointed because he feels he’s let people down, but he certainly hasn’t let me down.

“He’s been a massive success at this football club.

“The boys are determined to go out and put a performance on for everybody that turned up and go and make it a really competitive game, as it was for 55 minutes in the cup final.

“It would be a huge consolation if we ended Celtic’s run.

“Sunday makes them more determined.”