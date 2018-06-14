New signing Danny Johnson: Only way is up for Motherwell FC

Centre forward Danny Johnson is Motherwell FC's third signing of the summer, ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

The 25-year-old arrives from Vanarama National League side Gateshead after three goal-laden years with the Tynesiders, netting 53 times in 85 starts. His contract with the club will run until the summer of 2020.

“I'm very excited to join the club," Johnson, who will wear number 24, said on his arrival.

"It's the next stage I've been working hard for. I feel I have progressed in the last few years. Motherwell, having reached two cup finals last season, is a club only going in one direction and I want to be part of that."

Asked what he will bring to the team, Johnson added: "When I am asked that, people get bored of me saying 'goals'. But I know the team create a lot of chances, so I firmly believe when I get the chance, I will put the ball in the back of the net.

"As soon as the manager rang, it all happened very quickly. I didn't need to think hard about it. It sold itself. I knew I had to come. I wanted to come."

The Middlesbrough-born player came through the youth ranks at his local side and neighbours Hartlepool, before a spell with Spaniards Real Murcia.

A prolific year with Guisborough Town, where he scored an astonishing 56 goals in a single campaign, attracted interest from several clubs. He eventually signed for then-Championship side Cardiff City.

A couple of loan spells with both Tranmere Rovers and Stevenage followed before his most recent destination back in the north east, where he was previously a teammate of current ‘Well forward Ryan Bowman at the International Stadium.

"We are delighted to add Danny to the team," Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson said. "He will add to our options up top and give us another goal scoring threat.

"Danny has scored a lot of goals in the last few years and comes in from a level where we have signed a lot of players in recent times who have done very well for the club."