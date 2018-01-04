New Motherwell striker hopes to be 'Main man' in inspiring return to fine early season form!

New Motherwell signing Curtis Main hopes to inspire a revival which will restore the Steelmen’s magnificent early season form.

’Well were in the top four of the Scottish Premiership just two months ago and reached the Betfred Cup final after a hugely impressive start to manager Stephen Robinson’s first full season in charge.

But an alarming recent slide sees them eighth in the table, having gone nine matches without a victory including the 2-0 Betfred showpiece loss to Celtic on November 26.

Main, who joins ’Well on an initial 18-month deal after negotiating his release from English League One outfit Portsmouth, said: “I’m looking to come in, hit the ground running and help the team climb back up the league.

“Results recently haven’t been what people would have hoped for.

“But hopefully I can help the team get back to the form they were showing early in the season and climb as high as possible in the league.

“Hopefully I can score lots of goals.

“I would say I’m energetic and have pace and power.

“I’m very direct and like to get stuck in.

“There were a few options but I felt this challenge, coming up here and testing myself in a new environment, is something that really appealed to me.”

South Shields-born Main (25), said that the Scottish Premiership’s current winter break will give him time to settle in with the rest of the squad and get used to his new surroundings.

The Steelmen will return to competitive action in a William Hill Scottish Cup home tie against Hamilton Accies on Saturday, January 20, with their league campaign resuming in a crucial Fir Park match against bottom club Ross County on Wednesday, January 24.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson is a long time admirer of Main and said that he hopes to bring in more attacking options during the January transfer window.

“I’ve tried to sign him a number of times before and I am excited to finally be working with him,” Robbo said.

“I’ve brought him here to bolster our attacking options and get amongst the goals. He’s a strong, sharp, tenacious player with an eye for goal. If you look back on his career, he’s scored all different types.

“I am still looking to add more forward players.”

Former Sunderland youth Main went on to make his senior bow for Darlington aged just 15 in 2008.

He then had three years at Middlesbrough, scoring six times in 13 Championship starts.

Spells at Doncaster, Oldham (on loan) and Portsmouth followed for Main who has left Fratton Park for first team football.