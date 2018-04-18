New chief executive Alan Burrows' delight at his beloved Motherwell reaching two finals in same season

Motherwell FC supremo Alan Burrows is in dreamland at his beloved ’Well reaching two cup finals in the same season for the first time in 67 years.

Burrows, who is playing a blinder at the helm of the Fir Park outfit, lauded the efforts of manager Stephen Robinson and his players after Saturday’s comfortable 3-0 William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final win over Aberdeen at Hampden.

“This has been an excellent season for us so far,” said Burrows, who on Tuesday was promoted to chief executive at Fir Park.

“Somebody told me there this is the first time Motherwell have been to two cup finals since 1951.

“So that doesn’t happen all that often!

“Obviously we want to hopefully win the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1991.

“I’m sure it will be a great occasion and we are certainly looking forward to being back involved in the final.

“I can’t praise Stephen, the coaching staff and the players enough.

“They have been absolutely tremendous this season.

“The games that we’ve lost, it’s never been down to a lack of effort or a lack of endeavour.

“It’s just sometimes been down to a bit of luck or a lack of quality at times.

“I keep reiterating to people, we probably have the second lowest budget in the division.

“So to be sitting currently in seventh place and now facing two cup finals is a fantastic achievement.

“It’s got nothing to do with me. It’s got everything to do with the management and the players.

“They deserve every single bit of credit going.”

Motherwell’s signing policy – which has recently seen gems like Trevor Carson, Cedric Kipre, Charles Dunne and Curtis Main arrive for the paltry combined total of £10,000 – owes a lot to the scouting expertise of Martin Foyle.

“Martin has done a fantastic job for us,” Burrows added.

“When you think of the players that he’s brought here.

“It’s really, really helped. What I should say about Martin is that he spends all day every day in cars driving to all places in England looking at players, Monday nights, Tuesday nights, Wednesday nights.

“Every single time you phone him he’s out at a game somewhere.

“He’s extremely dedicated to his job and I hold him in high regard.

“But also recruitment is a big part to do with the manager and the coaching staff as well.

“They have a huge say in that. There’s been players who are at the club at the minute that Stephen Robinson has brought directly.

“Like Charles Dunne, he knew him, and he knew Curtis Main who he tried to sign for Oldham.

“So Stephen deserves a huge amount of credit as well.

“Martin has been tremendous and a win today is just as much for him as it is for everybody else at the club.”

Motherwell got yet more good news last week when they awarded three home matches – including a final day encounter against local rivals Hamilton Accies – in the Scottish Premiership post split fixtures.

“From a financial point of view to have another home game is great,” Burrows said.

“The fact that we have a cup final to look forward to, players are going to be playing for a cup final place.

“I think the key for us is to not see this as the end of it,” he said.

“There are four or five big games to go in terms of the bottom six.

“I think we want to finish seventh in the table after finishing ninth last year.

“I have absolutely no concerns about there being crowd bother at the game against Hamilton.

“I don’t think Hamilton will be in the mix at the bottom at the end of the season.

“I think they have enough to move away from that.”