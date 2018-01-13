Nadir Cifti wants to help Motherwell reach another cup final this season

New Motherwell signing Nadir Ciftci wants to help the Steelmen reach their second cup final of the 2017-2018 season.

The Turkish striker (25) has joined the Steelmen on loan from Celtic until the end of the season after his loan agreement with English outfit Plymouth Argyle was ended.

The 6ft 1’ forward hopes to earn a starting spot when Motherwell return to action in a home Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Hamilton Accies next Saturday.

Ciftci, who endured a nightmare spell at Plymouth, watched ’Well’s 2-0 Betfred Cup final defeat to Celtic on November 26 and is hoping for a similar run in the country’s premier cup competition.

“I watched the final and hopefully I can get us to another final,” Ciftci said.

“Outside of that, I want to achieve what we can as a team, try to play as many games as I can and bring as much as I can to the club and the fans.

“My first impressions have been really good. It feels like home already. It gives me a good feeling already.

“I obviously know the league and the teams. I’ve played a lot of times against Motherwell as well so it will be a good place to kick on. Hopefully I can get going again.”

“The last two years have been difficult. A bit hard. But a great lesson at the same time as well.

“You can look at it in a bad way but you can’t just hang about and think everything that goes against you is bad. Just take it on your chest and take it as a lesson.

“I’ve learned a lot in those two years. I went back to Turkey for half a season and played and really enjoyed it. But then I started getting a bit lost.

“But I learned a lot in this period by trying to stay strong, staying focused and when the opportunity comes, take it again. Hopefully it will be here.”