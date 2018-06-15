Motherwell to start new Scottish Premiership campaign at Hibernian on August 4

Motherwell will open the 2018-2019 Scottish Premiership season with an away match against Hibs in Edinburgh on Saturday, August 4, writes Craig Goldthorp.

It is a tough looking opener for the Steelmen against Neil Lennon's side, who finished fourth last season in their first campaign back in the top flight.

There isn't a long wait for a Lanarkshire derby for 'Well, who have a home game against local rivals Hamilton Accies the following Saturday, August 11.

And the league month finishes with a mouthwatering home fixture against Steven Gerard's Rangers on Saturday, August 25.

'Well's other league fixtures are: September: Sat 01 Dundee (a), Sat 15 Hearts (h), Sat 22 Aberdeen (a), Sat 29 Kilmarnock (a); October: Sat 06 Livingston (h), Sat 20 St Johnstone (h), Sat 27 Celtic (a), Wed 31 St Mirren (a); November: Sat 03 Dundee (h), Sat 10 Rangers (a), Sat 24 Aberdeen (h); December: Sat 01 Livingston (a), Wed 05 Celtic (h), Sat 08 Hearts (a), Sat 15 St Johntone (a), Sat 22 St Mirren (h), Wed 26 Kilmarnock (h), Sat 29 Hamilton (a); January 2019: Wed 23 Hibernian (h), Sat 26 Dundee (a); February: Sat 02 Livingston (h), Wed 06 St Mirren (a), Sat 16 Hearts (h), Sat 23 Celtic (a), Wed 27 Kilmarnock (a); March: Sat 9 Hamilton (h), Sat 16 Hibernian (a), Sat 30 St Johnstone (h); April: Wed 03 Aberdeen (a), Sat 06 Rangers (h).