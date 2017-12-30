Motherwell slump to their first home defeat to Hamilton Accies since September 2014

Motherwell are now eight league matches without a victory after Saturday's disappointing 3-1 home derby defeat to Hamilton Accies, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Pre-match, departing Motherwell striker Louis Moult took to the field to thank the fans ahead of Monday's transfer to English Championship outfit Preston North End.

Tanner and team-mate Gael Bigirimana celebrate opener with 'Well Bois (Pic by Angie Isac)

There was then a minute's applause for Motherwell legend Phil O'Donnell, almost exactly 10 years after his tragic death after collapsing on the field during a Fir Park clash against Dundee United on December 29, 2007.

When the action did get underway, there was little evidence of what was to come early doors, as the Steelmen actually made a good start to this contest.

It was 1-0 for Motherwell after just two minutes when Craig Tanner rifled the ball in from close range after brilliant set up play by Ryan Bowman on the left.wing.

Tanner then had another shot into the side netting after more excellent work from Bowman,

Top scorer Louis Moult took to the Fir Park pitch pre-match to say farewell to the fans (Pic by Angie Isac)

The Steelmen were bossing the early stages in front of a raucous home support, who cheered a fine bit of wing play by centre back Cedric Kipre on the left.

But Accies slowly gained a stranglehold and came close to equalising after 17 minutes when David Templeton's deflected shot wrong footed Motherwell keeper Trevor Carson but went wide of the left post.

Tanner's dangerous inswinging 33rd minute free-kick was then cleared to Gael Bigirimana, whose shot was deflected off target.

Accies' Xavier Thomas was booked for barging into the back of promising young 'Well forward George Newell, and the visitors were level within four minutes after a controversial penalty award by referee Andrew Dallas.

Dougie Imrie did the needful from 12 yards from a spot kick awarded for handball by defender Peter Hartley from an Ali Crawford shot.

At first glance the award looked very harsh, as the ball was blasted at Hartley's body and it seemed impossible for him to get out of the way.

Motherwell's recent injury nightmare continued when Allan Campbell limped off before half-time and was replaced by Liam Grimshaw.

Accies went 2-1 up just seven minutes into the second half when the usually reliable Hartley's mistake was pounced on by Accies striker Rakish Bingham who ran through and scored easily.

'Well had a penalty shout turned down for Alex Gogic's robust challenge on Hartley, before the visitors killed the match off when Greg Docherty raced clear from a static 'Well defence and shot low past Trevor Carson.

Motherwell wasted a great chance to pull a goal back in injury time when Fisher's point blank shot was stopped by Accies keeper Gary Woods after a Grimshaw cross from the right.

The eighth placed Steelmen's alarming recent slide means they are now just four points clear of the relegation play-off spot.

Motherwell: Carson, Tait, Hammell, Bigirimana, Hartley, Bowman, Rose (Fisher 62), Kipre, Campbell (Grimshaw 43), Newell (MacLean 74), Tanner.

Referee: Andrew Dallas

Crowd: 4890