Motherwell's Parkhead goal hero Elliott wants to become more ‘Frear-quent’ scorer!

Motherwell star Elliott Frear is hoping to be a more regular scorer for the Steelmen after netting in Saturday’s heavy 5-1 loss to Celtic at Parkhead.

The former Forest Green Rovers ace impressed after coming on as a half-time substitute, nudging the ball past Celtic keeper Craig Gordon after a brilliant Richard Tait cross to bring it back to 2-1 after 64 minutes.

“I think I’ve now scored four goals for Motherwell,” Frear told the Motherwell Times.

“Which is not enough if I’m honest.

“I had a chat with the gaffer at the start of the season and that was the sort of thing I wanted to get into my game was scoring more goals.

“I’ve assisted quite a few since I’ve been up here.

“I was pleased to score today but I’m obviously very disappointed with the result.

“It was a brilliant ball in from Taity, that’s what he does.

“I know what he’s going to do, we do it in training every day.

“He cuts back on his left foot and I know he’s going to put in a good ball.

“So I just tried to get across Lustig and I managed to just toe poke it in.”

Frear, who joined Motherwell in January after an eight-year spell in the English lower leagues, has never experienced anything like playing the same team – Celtic – three times within the space of just six days.

Prior to Saturday, the Hoops had also beaten the Steelmen 2-0 in the Betfred Cup final at Hampden and pinched a late point in a 1-1 league draw at Fir Park three days later.

“I’ve never experienced anything like that,” he said.

“Down south I’ve had the Bank Holiday Saturday, Monday games but not three like that against a top level side, a Champions League football side.

“The gaffer wasn’t very happy about the first half performance. He sent two of us on at half-time trying to make a difference which I think we both did.

“At 2-1 I think we were right in the game and against top level football teams you get punished. We went for it and we got punished.

“We’d rather come here and have a real go than just sit back and wait for them to beat us. We had a few tired bodies out there today. It’s not an excuse but it did show towards the end.”

The 27-year-old Exeter-born winger and his ’Well mates will at last get a break from Celtic this weekend as they face Hearts in a Premiership encounter at Tynecastle.

’Well gaffer Stephen Robinson said: “We had three tough games in six days and it’s good that we’ve got a different challenge now which we can solely concentrate on.

“It’s going to be difficult at Tynecastle, with a big crowd and a new stand.

“Craig Levein will have them well organised.

“Elliott did very well when he came on against Celtic and has given me food for thought.

“To score and have a decent performance is good for the squad.”