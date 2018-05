Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell was part of the Scotland under-21 side disappointingly held to a 1-1 draw by minnows Togo in their opening match of the Toulon Tournament on Sunday.

Campbell (19) and his team-mates conceded a goal after only three minutes but rescued a point thanks to a late equaliser by Everton starlet Fraser Hornby.

The Scots’ next group match sees them take on hosts France tomorrow (Wednesday) and they will need a much improved performance if they are to get anything.