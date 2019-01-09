Motherwell's Allan Campbell eyes William Hill Scottish Cup glory

Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell is desperate to go one better and win this season’s William Hill Scottish Cup which continues later this month.

The Steelmen were runners-up in both national competitions last season and Campbell (20) wants to go all the way this time, starting with the home fourth round tie against Ross County.

He said: “The boys that were here last year saw what the cup runs did for the club, the fans and everybody.

“It will be a tough game against Ross County. Every game is but it’s good that we’re at home.”

’Well are currently on their winter break after ending the first half of a topsy turvy Premiership campaign with a vital 2-1 win at Hamilton Accies on December 29.

Stalwarts Andy Rose and Ryan Bowman have left as boss Stephen Robinson begins a January rebuilding job.

“There is definitely room for improvement,” Campbell said. “This season’s not been as great as we expected but I think we just need to try and regroup as a team, come back after the break and look our way up.

“Beating Accies helped us create a wee gap. I’m gutted for Ryan and Andy to go.

“They are two good mates of mine, but I’m sure the gaffer will have a look at what we need to strengthen the squad and do some recruitment.

“Rosey’s a great guy, great to have around the place and will be a big miss,” Campbell said.

“But it was class going into the winter break and getting a good result against Accies.

“We wanted to give the fans something to cheer about.

“We had to dig deep and give a performance for ourselves and the fans.

“We had been playing well the past few games but the results hadn’t been going for us.”

Campbell said he was “buzzing” for defender Tom Adred, who scored both goals against Accies from setplays by revitalised winger Elliott Frear.

“Elliott was brilliant,” Campbell said.

“He’d been doing well in training and the manager put him in.”

Accies replaced their notoriously poor artificial playing surface in the summer. Campbell said that, although the new pitch is better, it’s still far from ideal.

“It’s just an astro pitch,” he said. “They’re all just the same.

“It was a bit better but it’s still hard to play on.

“We dealt with it well and got the result. We competed well. The key to win any game is to try and get second balls and we did that.”