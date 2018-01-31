Motherwell on cue as they sign left back Stephen Hendrie on loan on Deadline Day!

Motherwell have made their fourth acquisition of the January transfer window with the addition of left back Stephen Hendrie on loan from Southend United until the end of the season.

Hendrie (23), who also lists Hamilton Academical and West Ham United among his former clubs, will go straight into manager Stephen Robinson’s squad for the trip to face Hibernian in the Ladbrokes Premiership on Wednesday night, pending international clearance.

“I’m relishing the challenge of getting some game time up here,” he said on his deadline day arrival at Fir Park.

“I played up here in the league for a good number of years and then went down south, got a good bit of experience and now come back up here ready to get more games under my belt and kick on.”

Hendrie played 117 times for Accies between 2011 and 2015 before earning a lucrative move to West Ham.

He then had loan spells at Southend and Blackburn Rovers, before returning to Southend on a permanent basis in the summer.

Hendrie has also represented Scotland up to Under 21 level.

“We have been in the market for more options at left back throughout the window, so we are delighted to land Stephen on loan for the rest of the season,” manager Stephen Robinson said of the move.

“With Steven Hammell’s retirement and long-term injury to Ellis Plummer, it increased the need to bring someone in.

“Despite his young age, Stephen already has great experience in Scotland and has also learned from being at top clubs down south.”

