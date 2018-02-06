Motherwell move back into top six as Campbell and Main strikes see off St Johnstone at freezing Fir Park

Motherwell marched back into the Scottish Premiership's top six after a fine second half display saw off St Johnstone 2-0 at Fir Park on Tuesday night, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Second half strikes by star men Allan Campbell and Curtis Main did the damage for the Steelmen, who move above Kilmarnock in the table after recording their first home victory over St Johnstone since December 2015.

Nadir Ciftci has also looked a fine signing for the Steelmen since arriving last month (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

The first chance at a freezing Fir Park went St Johnstone's way as fine interplay between Steven MacLean and Chris Kane set up Stefan Scougall whose shot was comfortably saved by Trevor Carson.

And the Perth side continued to press in the early stages, Kane shooting weakly at Carson and Murray Davidson flicking wide as the Steelmen produced a slow start.

Motherwell's first real effort arrived three minures later when former Portsmouth striker Main sent a deflected shot just over after good work by Campbell.

After Scougall had been taken off injured for Saints and replaced by Matty Willock, Main produced a brilliant left footed effort on the turn which hit the crossbar.

The Perth side then won a soft looking free-kick on the edge of the Motherwell box for Andy Rose's challenge on Murray Davidson, with Blair Alston's resultant dead ball bringing out a smart save from Carson.

St Johnstone's Jason Kerr then saw yellow for a foul on Ciftci to end a largely disappointing first half at 0-0.

Motherwell started the second half quickly, continually putting the Saints backline under pressure.

A Cadden corner was cleared to Rose, whose ball into the box found Main in a great position but his pass didn't find a team-mate.

Main then sent an excellent chance wide after Ciftci's blocked shot had fallen to him, before Mannus blocked with his legs from Main after he had been put through by strike partner Ciftci.

Mannus then saved bravely under pressure from Ciftci after a fine Tait run and cross from the left, with the incessant 'Well attacking continuing with a strong run but disappointing final shot from Cadden.

But the Steelmen did finally break the deadlock on 67 minutes when Main snt Rose clear to square for Campbell who netted from close range.

The goal was thoroughly deserved and Main wrapped up the points on 72 minutes when he comprehensively despatched his fourth goal for the club after a Tait pass.

Main had a volley saved from a Campbell cross before sub Craig Tanner shot miles over the bar and Rose headed wide late on.

But it mattered not as the Steelmen saw out the remaining minutes.

Motherwell: Carson, Tait, Cadden, McHugh, Main (Petravicius 79), Rose, Dunne, Aldred, Kipré, Campbell (Bigirimana 86), Çiftçi (Tanner 69).

Referee: Don Robertson

Crowd:3227