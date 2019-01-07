Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson delighted at loan signing of pacy winger Gboly Ariyibi

Pacy American winger Gboly Ariyibi is Motherwell’s second new arrival of the January transfer window, much to the delight of ’Well gaffer Stephen Robinson.

Speaking after Ariyibi’s loan move from Nottingham Forest until the end of the season, Robbo said: ““We’ve been tracking the player for quite some time and I am really pleased to get this agreed and over the line.

Stephen Robinson is very pleased with his latest capture

“He’s a fast-footed, speedy forward player who can plays on either flank or through the middle. He fits the type of profile we were looking for and will hopefully provide a different dimension in the forward areas.

“Going into the window, we were keen to boost our attacking options and with Ross and Gboly, we’ve made a good start.”

Ariyibi, a United States under-23 international, was born in Arlington, Virginia to Nigerian parents and has spent the majority of his life in England, but for a short time living in Lagos.

He came through the youth ranks at Southampton before moving to Leeds United, where he teamed with Motherwell’s other new arrival Ross McCormack.

“I am delighted to join and I can’t wait to get started,” Ariyibi said. “I’ve heard a lot of good things about the club and the league and as soon as I spoke with the manager, I knew this is where I wanted to come.”

Ariyibi made his Championship debut almost exactly five years ago against his current club, Nottingham Forest, before a short-term loan to Tranmere Rovers.

Following his release by Leeds in 2014, Ariyibi joined Chesterfield and turned out 96 times for the Spireites across two-and-a-half seasons, before being bought by Forest for an undisclosed fee in the January 2017 window.

Although he has yet to make his senior debut at the City Ground, he has clocked up another 40 matches in League One with loans at MK Dons and Northampton.

The addition of a pacy winger looks welcome for a ’Well squad which has often suffered from a lack of width in attacking areas this season.

The best display by a wide man came from Elliott Frear in the recent win at Hamilton.