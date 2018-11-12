Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: Carl McHugh red card no excuse for capitulation at Ibrox

Motherwell gaffer Stephen Robinson has insisted that referee Craig Thomson’s decision to send off Carl McHugh and award Rangers a penalty for handball wasn’t any excuse for his side’s 7-1 hammering at Ibrox on Sunday, writes Craig Goldthorp.

“I’m not going to use the referee as an excuse,” Robbo said.

“You can get beat, but it’s so disappointing to watch that performance in the second half.

“We looked like we had an excuse in the bag after that happened. I won’t make any bones about it, the decision changes a big aspect of the game.

“But the manner of how we got defeated was really disappointing.

“We certainly can’t blame the referee for five or five of those goals. That was woeful defending and people need to look long and hard at themselves after that.

“There’s a lot of people looking for excuses today, to hide behind a referee.

“I’m not going to use that, I don’t even want that to make the headlines.

“We need to simply do so much better than that defensively.”