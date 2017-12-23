Motherwell manager Robbo hopes that battle for draw against Dundee can be catalyst for improved run of form

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson is hoping that his side’s battling 1-1 draw against Dundee can be the catalyst for an improved run of form.

Robbo said that his side had effectively played for around 40 minutes with 10 men, as Elliott Frear had tweaked his hamstring almost immediately after coming on as a 51st minute substitute.

Frear eventually ran off with 15 minutes remaining.

“I’m really proud of the 10 men for their battling performance,” Robbo said.

“The back four were outstanding, Charles Dunne was outstanding today, probably his best performance in a Motherwell shirt.

“We’ve stopped the rot. We’d lost four in a row so it was really important to make sure we didn’t lose today. It was a massive point.”

Robbo, who praised keeper Trevor Carson for his brilliant last gasp save against Dundee as “fantastic”, said that Frear and fellow crock Chris Cadden will likely miss ’Well’s next game against Rangers at Ibrox this coming Wednesday night.

“We’re positive that this point has turned the tide,” the gaffer added.

“It’s easy to get in the habit of losing games, as it is winning games.

“So we need to get back to that and stop the rot.”