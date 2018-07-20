Motherwell loan star Shea Gordon in lightning fast start to life at Thistle

Twenty-year-old Motherwell striker Shea Gordon made the best possible start to life as a loanee with Partick Thistle.

The Northern Irish kid scored twice within the first six minutes of his competitive debut in Thistle’s 2-0 Betfred Cup Group E victory at Stenhousemuir on Saturday.

“I can’t complain about that,” Gordon said.

“It’s funny, the last time I scored a double was on this pitch last season when I was playing for the Motherwell under-20s. This pitch has been good to me, I want to play here more often!

“It’s definitely the start I asked for so I’m happy with that.

“I couldn’t believe I scored two in six minutes. To be fair, scoring two is a big thing on its own but I was looking for a third one!

“I thought I could have got a third one but I’m happy enough with two goals and three points. That’s all that matters at this stage.”

Gordon – on loan for the season – is hoping that his fine performance on Saturday will have alerted Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson. ’Well have the option of recalling Gordon to Fir Park in January if they wish.

“They have told me that they’re going to keep an eye on me since I’ve been away,” the striker added.

“Hopefully they’ve seen that today and I can just keep doing what I’m doing here.

“I’ll be happy to do as well as I can here this season. If they watch it, they watch it.

“It’s been brilliant (at Thistle). I can’t complain. From day one they have talked to me and put an arm around me, the boys are great.

“I’m looking forward to playing the season and playing every week. I just want to push myself on in my career and hopefully get three points for Partick Thistle every week.”