Motherwell legend Iain Ferguson reckons Davie Cooper signing was catalyst for 1991 Scottish Cup win

Motherwell FC legend Iain Ferguson reckons the signing of all-time Scottish football great Davie Cooper was the biggest factor in the club’s sensational 1991 Scottish Cup triumph, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Ferguson (56) played with wing marvel Cooper – signed by then ’Well manager Tommy McLean for just £50,000 from Rangers – in the unforgettable 4-3 final triumph over Dundee United at Hampden 28 years ago.

Speaking after Monday night’s cinema premiere screening of ‘Steelmen’, a film telling the remarkable tale of Motherwell’s cup win set against the backdrop of the impending closure of the town’s Ravenscraig steelworks, Fergie said: “Bringing Davie Cooper in was obviously a masterstroke. Not only for Davie’s ability and how he played but the guys in the dressing room.

“I was lucky enough to play with Davie at Rangers. I think Coop had a fantastic two or three seasons at Motherwell and became a better player, even if that’s possible.

“And he passed so much knowledge and experience and the stature that he had walking into the dressing room must have lifted the younger players.

“And even the likes of Stevie Kirk (scorer of Motherwell’s winning goal in the 1991 final). To see Davie Cooper playing with Motherwell, you probably never thought that would happen.

“To see him winning the cup with Motherwell and being a massive influence on that, was fantastic to see.

“I think I was away for a cup of tea when the last two goals were scored. But I came back, I looked at Kirky - you just needed to look in his eyes - and if there was anybody was going to win it for us it would be a combination of maybe Coop and Kirky.

“It was just written somewhere and the big man managed to produce the winner.”

“And all credit to Tommy. Tommy obviously knew how to build a team and see where he was lacking. He didn’t just buy players for the sake of it.”