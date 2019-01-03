Motherwell kid Barry Maguire joins Queen of the South on loan

Twenty-year-old Motherwell defender Barry Maguire will spend the second half of the 2018/19 campaign on loan with Championship side Queen of the South.

The young centre back, who has made five first team appearances, two this season, heads to the Doonhamers with a view to playing regular football to aid his development.

”It is important Barry goes out and gets games between now and the end of the season,” ‘Well boss Stephen Robinson told the club website.

”This is a chance for him to play and show his talent at a good level, with a view to coming back in the summer ready to push on.

“We think Barry has all the tools to not only cement a first-team starting place at Motherwell, but go on to have a really good career in the game. Regular, competitive matches between now and May will be invaluable for him.”

Maguire was immediately available for the Doonhamers’ league match with Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday.

In other departures, reserve defenders Jason Krones and Jordan Armstrong have both left Motherwell following the expiry of their contracts.