Motherwell keeper Trevor Carson not allowed to ‘come on down’ unless the price is right

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson remained determined to keep Celtic target Trevor Carson until the price was right as The Motherwell Times went to press last night.

And the Fir Park boss said he intended to hold his nerve over the future of the goalie well into today’s transfer deadline.

The Hoops’ initial £200,000 bid for the Northern Irish goalie – who has been outstanding for ’Well this season – was knocked back as the figure fell significantly below the Steelmen’s valuation.

Robbo said on Tuesday: “Brendan (Rodgers, Celtic manager) had the courtesy to ring me yesterday and told me he was interested in Trevor.

“The two money-men Alan Burrows and Peter Lawwell got together but their valuation and ours are a long way apart.

“Trevor has two-and-a-half years on his contract and the only way I will sell him is if his valuation is met.

“People say ‘what is his value?’ – but his value from January 1 to January 31 can be completely different. The opportunity for us replacing him would become very limited.

“What you pay for someone in June can be different to January because prices get inflated because of the timescale.

“The timing for us isn’t great but we know everyone in our squad is for sale. We are a club that gets 3,500 people so we have to sell players to survive, but it will be done on our terms.

“Players are human and they see a huge club like Celtic, money that could transform their lives, but that’s football.

“Clubs have to meet our valuation or they won’t go.”

Robbo said that the goalkeeper Carson, who he brought in from Hartlepool in the summer, was very focused for the game at Hibernian tonight (Wednesday).

The gaffer added: “Trevor is the only £10,000 I have spent. What it proves is our scouting network is working and we are bringing the right players in. He is way above a £10,000 and he has proved that this season. I am sure down the line we will get our valuation because he is a top goalkeeper.

“People talk about Louis Moult but they don’t give credit to the other end of the pitch. He has kept us in games when we have been 1-0 down. When he produces saves people don’t talk about it because it isn’t sexy. Trevor is a rock for us and to lose him would be a huge blow.

“To replace him in 24 hours would be near impossible.

“He is fighting to be Northern Ireland’s goalkeeper and in my opinion he is right up there with Michael McGovern.

“If we sell Trevor for the money we are talking about I might as well pack up and move to my flat in Spain.”

Celtic’s need for a goalkeeper stems from a weekend injury sustained by Hoops and Scotland number one Craig Gordon.

