Motherwell hopeful of signing on loan defender Peter Hartley on permanent deal by Tuesday

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson is hopeful of signing Blackpool loanee Peter Hartley on a permanent transfer by Tuesday.

Robbo has already signed three players during the January transfer window.

Hopefully I’m not done with January signings,” he said after Saturday's routine 2-0 cup win over Hamilton Accies.

“I am chasing one more defender.

“That may become a bit more of a necessity.

“But I’m hoping to get Peter Hartley signed and sealed on a permanent deal as well which will be massive news for us come Monday, Tuesday.

“I’d like to add another left sided player, a left back to the equation as well.”

Robbo also stressed that Motherwell also has excellent talent coming up through its youth system.

“Adam Livingstone, David Turnbull, Barry Maguire were in Tenerife with us," he added.

“We’ve got some really good young boys so it’s up to me to balance who we bring through.

“We can’t bring them all through at the same time.

“Look at Allan Campbell. He was outstanding today, he’s not intimidated by anybody.

“We’ve got a good crop of boys. We have to balance it by not blocking their pathway as well as winning football matches.”