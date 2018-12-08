Motherwell go down to 1-0 defeat at Hearts

A single first half goal by Peter Haring condemned Motherwell to a 1-0 Scottish Premiership defeat at a freezing Tynecastle Park on Saturday, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Yet there was almost a sensational start for the Steelmen after just six seconds when midweek goal hero Danny Johnson fired just wide with his left foot from outside the box.

Stephen Robinson looks crestfallen after Hearts' opener (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

Hearts bossed it after that early Johnson effort, with Demetri Mitchell's cross from the left met by Steven MacLean whose close range effort was blocked by Mark Gillespie.

Motherwell's Curtis Main sent a super curling effort into the net with his left foot on seven minutes but referee Willie Collum chopped off the effort for Main's earlier foul on a Hearts defender.

Hearts struck their goal inside 14 minutes when Ollie Bozanic's cross from the left was headed by Haring and the effort deflected into the net off returning 'Well defender Charles Dunne.

David Turnbull's low 25th minute effort then lacked the power to trouble Hearts keeper Bobby Zlamal.

A long cross from the right by Hearts' Marcus Godinho nearly flew in at the back post to give his team a freak second goal on 44 minutes, but Gillespie just managed to sprawl back and turn the ball around the post so the score remained 1-0 for Hearts at half-time.

A 55th minute corner by Turnbull was headed well wide by Dunne for the Steelmen, with a scrappy second half also seeing Sean Clare shoot wide for the hosts on 75 minutes.

Turnbull headed weakly at Zlamal from a Tait cross before Motherwell began forcing pressure, with Carl McHugh having a shot deflected for a corner before Main's long range shot straight at Zlamal.

Hearts sub Olly Lee produced a fine run before shooting wide with his left foot in the final minute and the game finished 1-0, a frustrating result for the Steelmen who looked the more likely team in the second half.

Motherwell: Gillespie, Tait (Scott 83), McHugh, Aldred, Main, Grimshaw, Rose (Bowman 69), Dunne, Gorrin (Bigirimana 63), Johnson, Turnbull.

Referee: Willie Collum

Crowd: 15,915