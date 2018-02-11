Motherwell gaffer Robbo praises Craig Tanner after his third goal against Dundee this season

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson hailed attacker Craig Tanner after his third goal in three games against Dundee this season.

Tanner’s first half volley sent the Steelmen on their way to a comfortable 2-0 William Hill Scottish Cup fifth round success at Dens Park on Saturday.

Robinson said: “His record when he starts, he scores a lot of goals.

“I still think he can work harder, we can still get more out of him.

“That’s a testament to him, because he’s scoring a lot of goals and creating a lot of goals.

“Same with Nadir. If we can get those two working even harder then who knows where it can take us.”

Robbo praised Ciftci for retaining his cool in a sometimes hostile atmosphere at Dens, when he was booed by home fans who remembered his spell at rivals Dundee United.

“He was involved in everything because he was holding the ball up for us, he was taking pressure off us.

“His talent is unquestionable. I think you saw today his attitude was excellent as well, he didn’t get involved with anything.

“We took him off at the end just to make sure nothing happened, he’s on a booking.

“But I thought he was terrific throughout, as was every player on the pitch today, very very good performances.”

Robbo said he was “delighted” with the manner of the victory at Dens Park.

He added: “I thought we played some really attractive football in their half of the pitch as well. I thought the forward boys were a threat all afternoon.

“I thought Nadir, Curtis and Tanner caused real problems. And then when you need to defend you see players like Trevor Carson and performances like Charles Dunne, all that needs to come together to win football matches.

“And I think over the last month since we came back the majority of our performances have been like that.”