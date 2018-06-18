Motherwell FC season ticket sales up 13 per cent

The new online ticket purchasing system for Motherwell FC season tickets has helped bring about a 13 per cent in sales compared to the same stage last season.

“We’re delighted by the uptake we’ve had in season tickets,” chief executive Alan Burrows said.

“I’d like to place on record our thanks to supporters for backing us again so quickly, making use of our new online system in big numbers.

“Last season was full of memorable moments, and our supporters have demonstrated to us their faith that the team can use those foundations and push on further in 2018/19.”

Motherwell have the opportunity to grow their regular home crowd even further, as the club counts down to their first Ladbrokes Premiership home match of the 2018-2019 season against Hamilton Academical on Saturday, August 11.

It’s now easier than ever to buy or renew. Just head to tickets.motherwellfc.co.uk, choose your seat and give your support to the Steelmen during the new campaign.

Adults can save up to £133 on pay at the gate prices and the WELLevate scheme lets any adult or concession season ticket holder to bring up to two children to every game for free.