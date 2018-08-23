Motherwell FC's Elliott is Frear-ly back to his best!

Motherwell winger Elliott Frear is hoping to replicate his devastating first half display at Livingston on Saturday on a more consistent basis.

Exeter-born Frear (27) rampaged down the left flank to great effect against the Premiership new boys – who substituted right back Egli Kaja who endured a torrid first half in a game the Steelmen won 1-0 to reach the Betfred Cup quarter-finals.

“I felt good,” Frear said. “I just want to be positive really.

“I’ve trained well the last couple of weeks and have been feeling good about my game.

“More importantly feeling good about my body which is probably the main thing.

“I thought I was good first half but second half I wasn’t the best.

“I was delighted with my first half performance but not really my second where I had a few chances to take them on but got it nicked after a few decisions.

“But I’ll look back at the DVD, see what I can do better and take it onto next week.

“Once I get more consistency in my game then hopefully I’ll get picked more often.”

Frear and his Well mates – who have landed a testing trip to Hearts in the Betfred quarter-finals on September 25 or 26 – are hoping to go all the way to another major final having finished runners-up in both the Betfred and William Hill Scottish Cup competitions last season.

“We want to go one better,” said the former Forest Green Rovers ace.

“That’s what the gaffer said before the game.

“We know what the cup did for us last year in terms of the club’s profile.

“We need to do that again really and obviously go one step further and win it.

“We feel quite comfortable in the cup.”

Frear and his Motherwell colleagues achieved Saturday’s win on a less than perfect 3G surface – which appeared slippery and ended up with large swathes covered in dirt.

Although the Steelmen struggled early on – with keeper Trevor Carson (pictured) making a couple of good saves – they soon gained a stranglehold and bossed most of the game.

“The pitch was tough,” Frear said.

“They have just put the 3G in and you’ve just got to get on with it like we did today.

“No-one was moaning about it.

“The main thing for me is my body feels back together now after last year.

“I had a few bad injuries last year, not lengthy ones but ones that really knocked me back.

“Like my concussion kind of killed my season really.

“But I’m back now, I feel good. I just need to put two halves together.”

Beating Livi was a relief for Well who are bottom of the league table after losing their opening two fixtures to Hibs and Hamilton.

“I know the two losses looked bad on paper but we weren’t too worried about what our performances were like,” Frear said.

“It was just a case of fine tuning a few things.

“I knew before the game we were going to put in a half decent performance and luckily we did.

“We’re just delighted to put it all together now and get a result.

“We were disappointed with the Hamilton result for a couple of days and just put that to bed.

“The gaffer’s put a team together which kind of suits my game to be honest.

“So I’ve just got to put the ball in the box and the strikers fight and graft and score goals, which is good.”

Frear and his mates are now preparing for a massive home Scottish Premiership test against unbeaten Rangers this Sunday, as the Steelmen bid to climb off the foot of the table.

“It’s a big game,” he said. “It will be a tough game.

“I think they’ve recruited really well in the summer, they’ve got some good players there.

“But last year I think we acquitted ourselves brilliantly against the big teams, especially at home.

“So hopefully we can do that again.”

Under-21 international Allan Campbell – who came on as a sub against Livi and almost scored – could be in contention to start on Sunday having netted against Rangers last season.

“That was a ridiculous shot by Allan,” Frear said.

“That just shows our quality. We’ve got players like Allan who was arguably our best player last year and finds himself on the bench today, comes on and does brilliantly.”