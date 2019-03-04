Motherwell FC quartet earn selection for Scotland under-21s

The incredibly healthy state of Motherwell FC’s youthful squad has been highlighted by the selection of Allan Campbell, Jake Hastie, Barry Maguire and David Turnbull in the latest Scotland under-21 squad.

The Motherwell quartet – three of whom were influential in the Steelmen’s magnificent recent run of six consecutive Scottish Premiership victories – have been included in Scot Gemmill’s selection for forthcoming friendly matches with Mexico and Sweden.

All four are products of the club’s youth academy, further highlighting the opportunities talented young players are given at the club.

Midfield dynamo Campbell is already a regular at Under 21 level, having established himself as a crucial part of the squad last campaign.

Hastie has earned his call after shooting to prominence in 2019, returning from a loan spell at Alloa Athletic to net five goals in eight games for Stephen Robinson’s side.

The winger has been in the headlines recently as his contract expires this summer and he has been stalling on signing a proposed new three-year deal with the Fir Park Club.

English teams Hull City, Middlesbrough and Millwall, as well as Old Firm giants Rangers and Celtic, are reportedly all keen on signing Hastie whose manager Stephen Robinson has stated would be doing the best thing for his future career by staying at ’Well and playing regular first team football in the immediate future rather than being on the fringes at a bigger club.

Centre back Maguire is currently out on loan at Championship side Queen of the South, getting valuable first-team minutes under his belt ahead of an expected return to push on next season.

And midfield playmaker Turnbull recently won a call for Scotland’s under-20s, and has seen his form for Motherwell rewarded by stepping up another age level.

He recently signed a contract extension until summer 2021.

Scotland will play Mexico on March 22, before facing the Swedes three days later.