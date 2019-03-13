Motherwell FC fans' social media comments: Is your opinion on derby win published in this week's Motherwell Times?

Jake Hastie celebrates scoring Motherwell's clinching third goal against Hamilton (Pic by Ian McFadyen)
Motherwell FC made it seven wins from their past nine matches with last Saturday's 3-0 destruction of local rivals Hamilton Accies, writes Craig Goldthorp.

And, in this week's Motherwell Times, we have posted the best social media comments from a buoyant Motherwell support, who know their favourites can enter the Scottish Premiership's top six with a victory over Hibernian in Edinburgh this Saturday.

The best comments from our readers were:

Dale Diving: I told you 3-0; far too much for a very poor Accies.

Mark Sneddon: Dominated the game in every position and again the youth showing the way to goal; Hibs, Hearts and Kilmarnock all within catching distance – could we dream of top four?

Ricky Mullen: Comfy; didn’t need to up any gears second half; big, huge game next week.

Gary Maxwell: Yet again another great team performance,but yet again the young team have shown up to lead the way; there’s speculation on Hastie’s future but the young guy just stuck to what he’s been doing by terrorising defenders and scoring another goal; fantastic!

Darren Sneddon: Easy...Pride of Lanarkshire...know your place...We’re the pride of Lanarkshire!

Chris Lauchlan: Start to finish everyone played their part in a fantastic win today; young guns showing the way; the future is bright COYW.

KennyMFC: Lanarkshire Premier Team have the points sewn up by half-time,some good football and an easy win!

LesleyTweetie: A competent, classy and controlled 1st half saw Motherwell take all the points in the Lanarkshire Derby; Accies were never at the races; a great team performance with some individual moments of brilliance.

Steven McD: First half was excellent; Turnbull and Campbell awesome in the middle and Ariyibi unplayable down the left.

Bulsara92: The first half was brilliant; the link up play and skill was excellent- well done.

Alan Burrows: Really positive result, but even more positive is almost 5,000 home fans for a league game at Fir Park; it’s extremely encouraging for us and hopefully something for us to build on.