Motherwell FC fans' social media comments: Is your opinion on derby win published in this week's Motherwell Times?

Motherwell FC made it seven wins from their past nine matches with last Saturday's 3-0 destruction of local rivals Hamilton Accies, writes Craig Goldthorp.

And, in this week's Motherwell Times, we have posted the best social media comments from a buoyant Motherwell support, who know their favourites can enter the Scottish Premiership's top six with a victory over Hibernian in Edinburgh this Saturday.

The best comments from our readers were:

Dale Diving: I told you 3-0; far too much for a very poor Accies.

Mark Sneddon: Dominated the game in every position and again the youth showing the way to goal; Hibs, Hearts and Kilmarnock all within catching distance – could we dream of top four?

Ricky Mullen: Comfy; didn’t need to up any gears second half; big, huge game next week.

Gary Maxwell: Yet again another great team performance,but yet again the young team have shown up to lead the way; there’s speculation on Hastie’s future but the young guy just stuck to what he’s been doing by terrorising defenders and scoring another goal; fantastic!

Darren Sneddon: Easy...Pride of Lanarkshire...know your place...We’re the pride of Lanarkshire!

Chris Lauchlan: Start to finish everyone played their part in a fantastic win today; young guns showing the way; the future is bright COYW.

KennyMFC: Lanarkshire Premier Team have the points sewn up by half-time,some good football and an easy win!

LesleyTweetie: A competent, classy and controlled 1st half saw Motherwell take all the points in the Lanarkshire Derby; Accies were never at the races; a great team performance with some individual moments of brilliance.

Steven McD: First half was excellent; Turnbull and Campbell awesome in the middle and Ariyibi unplayable down the left.

Bulsara92: The first half was brilliant; the link up play and skill was excellent- well done.

Alan Burrows: Really positive result, but even more positive is almost 5,000 home fans for a league game at Fir Park; it’s extremely encouraging for us and hopefully something for us to build on.