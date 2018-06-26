Motherwell FC fans give their verdicts on new home and away kits

Motherwell FC supporters have been giving their verdicts on the club’s new kits for season 2018-2019, which are now on sale, writes Craig Goldthorp.

The Steelmen’s fifth campaign with Italian manufacturers Macron sees the classic, predominantly amber home jersey complemented by white shorts.

And ’Well’s latest away jersey is a stylish, all claret number with amber flashes on the shirt and shorts, and fully amber socks.

On social media, Motherwell fans were quick to give largely positive reviews of the new kits.

“Absolutely magnificent, both of them,” Tweeted Peter Elder.

Jack Wilson wrote: “I love the away strip, doesn’t mean I won’t be buying both though.”

MightyWellScott added: “Personally I like the white shorts tradition on the home kit.”

GavMFC91 quipped: “Loving the new kits especially the home. One question though. Will we be getting proper FB sizes this year. Nobody wants to see my nipples.”

An enthusiastic Ricky Mullen posted: “Please tell me I can have the away shirt for the second week in July.”

The postive reaction was continued by ’Well fan @fergie133 who Tweeted: “Both minted. Away strip is up there with the silver Puma strip and last year’s away strip.”

Former Motherwell goalkeeper Jon Connolly, who is now the player/manager of Fauldhouse United, wrote: “Bit of old school the away one.”

This prompted favourable reactions from Stephen Smillie who praised the away top’s resemblance to the home kit of Italian giants Roma.

Dossers’ fans particular love for the away kit continued through Gordon Quinn who posted: “Like the old style MFC in the away top. Willie Pettifrew era. Come on Yee ’Well!”

One of the very few negative comments came from Ross McCracken who Tweeted: “If the away one had the actual badge it’d be a screamer.”

But Paul O’Donnell described both of the new shirts as “classics”, while Craig Coutts wrote simply: “Loving that away top!”

Both of the new Motherwell shirts are now available to pre-order online at www.motherwelldirect.co.uk.

Home shirts will be fully on sale and available from July 4.

And Motherwell FC have stated that a date for the release of the club’s away kit will be confirmed shortly.