Motherwell FC defender Charles Dunne hits back at Celtic criticism

Motherwell ace Charles Dunne has blasted back at Celtic criticising his team for “going against the ethics of the game” by controversially playing on to score in Sunday’s 4-1 Scottish Premiership defeat at Parkhead, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Celtic had put the ball out of play so Ryan Christie could receive treatment, but instead of returning the ball from Liam Grimshaw’s throw-in, youngster James Scott sprinted on and hit a shot which keeper Scott Bain parried to Gboly Ariyibi who scored to pull it back to 2-1 after 51 minutes.

James Scott (18) was roundly booed by thousands of Celtic supporters on Sunday (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

Dunne also blasted a section of Celtic fans for cheering later in the match, just as Motherwell substitute Carl McHugh was being stretchered off after being knocked unconscious.

“It was just a mistake by James,” Dunne said. “The goal shouldn’t have stood but mistakes happen.

“Our player went down with a head injury and people were cheering, so that’s not sportsmanship is it?

“It was a bit weird at the time but he didn’t have a clue.

“These things happen sometimes and unfortunately it happened to young James on his first start.

“He’s a young boy, he hasn’t really said anything.

“He’s just walking around smiling like normal so I don’t think he really knows the impact that it’s had.

“It could affect James but he seems fine.

“He’s still in the moment, he’s still happy to be with the first team.

“But we’ve just got to brush it under the carpet and move on.

“I don’t think anyone will be waking up feeling any different. I woke up feeling good.”

Motherwell get the chance to bounce back in their next league game at Kilmarnock tomorrow (Wednesday).

“We’ll just try and recover as quick as possible to be honest,” Dunne said.

“Try and get ready for the game and get on another run.

“I don’t think Sunday’s defeat has dented our confidence, we still played well.

“So we’ve just got to take the positives out of it like we always do and just go again.”

Meanwhile, Motherwell gaffer Robinson also defended young Scott by saying: “I think he just got caught up in it.

“He is a young boy, living his dream, playing football and on £200 a week.

“He’s an excellent prospect for us but he has made a mistake.

“We’ll forgive him for that.

“He didn’t know what to say, he is dumbfounded and he has taken a lot of stick for it.

“The problem is that is going to deflect from that really good performance.

“It’s not often teams come here and dominate.

“For the first 20 minutes I thought we had a lot of the ball and didn’t create much in the way of chances.

“Tom Aldred went off and it threw us a bit because he’s one of our leaders.

“Second half, the way we passed the ball about, we maintained what we’re trying to do, what we’re trying to build on.

“Our play rattled a brilliant Celtic team, not necessarily that goal.

“Keep the ball on the ground with really exciting players like Gboly Ariyibi and young Jake Hastie really came into the game.

“We took the game to Celtic.

“When the goal went in and it was 2-1, we dominated the game for large periods.

“In my time that doesn’t really happen against Celtic. So we can be pleased with that.

“The third goal was outstanding and that kills the game.”