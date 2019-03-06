Motherwell fans: Find out if your post Kilmarnock social media comments were printed in this week's Motherwell Times!

Motherwell FC fans sounded generally satisfied with last Saturday's 0-0 draw at Kilmarnock, judging by their comments on social media.

KennyMFC: Poor conditions didn’t help on the artificial surface,however a point could be vital in race for top 6.

Paul Carella: Rugby Park is a tough place to take points from; I’m pleased with the point which could prove big in the coming weeks; nice to get another clean sheet too!

Dr Yvonne Davies: Great point in brutal conditions!

Ben Grierson: Not a classic however the conditions along with the surface played a massive part in it; a great point to take at a difficult venue against a decent side; up the ’Well!

Scott Letham: Great point; earlier in the season we would have lost games like that but Motherwell are a different proposition now; on to the Accies.

Gordon_MFC: Cold; wet; windy; both teams struggled to play any football, but had a couple of good chances; fair result.

Joe Dee: Not a great performance if I’m being honest; no communication or cohesion throughout the whole game; Killie were not great either, which is why we scraped a point, awful game to watch.

Mark Sneddon: Hard fought point from the boys at a ground never easy to get anything,dominated at times but in the end I’d say a draw was a fair result,and a brilliant turn out from the ’Well fans helped by the £5 entry and great gesture from club to cover Wednesday night’s supporters.

Ben Banks: Motherwell have been outstanding since the turn of the year; whilst the likes of David Turnbull and Jake Hastie have grabbed the headlines, the performances of Mark Gillespie and Liam Grimshaw shouldn’t go unnoticed.

Viva Motherwell: The summer’s signing of Declan Gallagher may be as a replacement to club captain Peter Hartley, who has been heavily linked with a move to Hibernian.