Motherwell fans: Find out if your post Kilmarnock social media comments were printed in this week's Motherwell Times!

The closest Motherwell came to scoring at Rugby Park last Saturday (Pic by Ian McFadyen)
The closest Motherwell came to scoring at Rugby Park last Saturday (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

Motherwell FC fans sounded generally satisfied with last Saturday's 0-0 draw at Kilmarnock, judging by their comments on social media.

The comments below were published in this week's Motherwell Times - be sure to pick up a copy now for just 99p - thanks!

KennyMFC: Poor conditions didn’t help on the artificial surface,however a point could be vital in race for top 6.
Paul Carella: Rugby Park is a tough place to take points from; I’m pleased with the point which could prove big in the coming weeks; nice to get another clean sheet too!
Dr Yvonne Davies: Great point in brutal conditions!
Ben Grierson: Not a classic however the conditions along with the surface played a massive part in it; a great point to take at a difficult venue against a decent side; up the ’Well!
Scott Letham: Great point; earlier in the season we would have lost games like that but Motherwell are a different proposition now; on to the Accies.
Gordon_MFC: Cold; wet; windy; both teams struggled to play any football, but had a couple of good chances; fair result.
Joe Dee: Not a great performance if I’m being honest; no communication or cohesion throughout the whole game; Killie were not great either, which is why we scraped a point, awful game to watch.
Mark Sneddon: Hard fought point from the boys at a ground never easy to get anything,dominated at times but in the end I’d say a draw was a fair result,and a brilliant turn out from the ’Well fans helped by the £5 entry and great gesture from club to cover Wednesday night’s supporters.
Ben Banks: Motherwell have been outstanding since the turn of the year; whilst the likes of David Turnbull and Jake Hastie have grabbed the headlines, the performances of Mark Gillespie and Liam Grimshaw shouldn’t go unnoticed.
Viva Motherwell: The summer’s signing of Declan Gallagher may be as a replacement to club captain Peter Hartley, who has been heavily linked with a move to Hibernian.