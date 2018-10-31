Motherwell earn crucial 2-0 victory at St Mirren

Motherwell battled to a crucial 2-0 win at St Mirren on Wednesday night, writes Craig Goldthorp.

The Steelmen's first win in six matches lifts them up to ninth place in the Scottish Premiership table.

After a dull opening period, St Mirren had a decent goal effort when Adam Hamill's corner was cleared back to him and his shot was saved easily by Trevor Carson.

Formerly Motherwell keeper Craig Samson - now between St Mirren's sticks - flapped at a Gael Bigirimana corner from the right and sadly for Samson he was to be at fault again more crucially shortly afterwards.

David Turnbull's shot from the edge of the box was powerful and did dip in front of Samson, but it was straight at him and he should have stopped it rather than let it go into the centre of the goal to put Motherwell ahead.

The Steelmen then wasted a great chance to go two up when Curtis Main headed weakly at Samson after Chris Cadden's brilliant cross from the right.

Carl McHugh was booked for a foul in the last significant first half action.

Cadden scored the vital second goal with an outstanding left footed snap shot early in the second half, sending Motherwell's boisterous travelling support of 757 behind the goal wild.

Main shot wildly wide before Saints' Edwards was booked for a foul.

McHugh had a left footed effort off target before Saints' Ryan Flynn was dismissed for a cynical foul.

Cadden and sub Danny Johnson missed chances for the visitors late on but it was a comfortable night for the Steelmen.

Motherwell: Carson, McHugh, Aldred, Hartley, Tait, Turnbull (Maguire 89), Bigirimana (Campbell 71), Grimshaw, Cadden, Bowman, Main (Johnson 81).



Scotland star Cadden strikes home his goal