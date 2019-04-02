Motherwell defeated by Hearts in SPFL Reserve Cup final at Tynecastle

Motherwell were defeated 2-0 by Hearts in Monday night’s SPFL Reserve Cup final in front of 1728 fans at Tynecastle.

A ’Well side full of 17-year-olds went down to second half goals by Lewis Moore and Calumn Morrison.

Coach Maurice Ross told the club website: “We had a very young side out there.

“Essentially an under-18s squad with some first team players. So the achievement in some respects was just getting to the final.

“Hearts looked stronger, more streetwise and more mature. We looked naive, but that’s alright.

“They’re young, they are going to be naive and make mistakes. The boys deserve credit for getting to the final. They just came up short. I feel sorry for them, but they will and get better for this.”

Hearts got their opener early in the second half. With the ball bouncing in the box, Moore stole in the hammer home from close range.

Midway through the second half, the killer blow was struck. A low cross from the left saw Morrison run from right to left in the box onto the ball, firing past Rohan Ferguson to seal the result.

Motherwell: Ferguson, Donnelly, Devine, Hussain (McDonald), Livingstone, McAlear, Semple, Cornelius, Rehman (Watson), McKinstry, Johnson (Starrs).