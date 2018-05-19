Motherwell defeated 2-0 by Celtic in William Hill Scottish Cup final

There was major disappointment for Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson and his players on Saturday as they went down to a 2-0 defeat against Celtic in the William Hill Scottish Cup final, writes Craig Goldthorp.

The result means that Celtic become the first team in Scottish football history to win a second consecutive domestic treble, disappointing around 13,000 Motherwell fans in a capacity 50,000 crowd at a sun kissed Hampden Park.

Celtic came so close to taking a fifth minute lead when a cross from the right evaded Motherwell skipper Carl McHugh and Tom Rogic struck a low left footed shot just wide.

But the Hoops did score when Allan Campbell's clearance was intercepted before Callum McGregor smashed in a stunning right footed half volley high into the net from outside the box.

Celtic were gathering a head of steam now and Moussa Dembele then volleyed over after a Rogic cross had been cut back by Kieran Tierney.

The Steelmen survived another scare on 17 minutes when Charles Dunne misjudged a long ball forward and Dembele set up Rogic who was well tackled by McHugh.

But the Parkhead side did go two up on 25 minutes when Olivier Ntcham netted with an excellent low shot which went right into the corner again giving Motherwell keeper Trevor Carson no chance.

Two minutes later 'Well produced a fine move with Campbell's pass to Bowman followed by a delightful flick to Curtis Main who shot over from a good position.

There was then a chance for 3-0 spurned by Celtic when a James Forrest was weakly cleared by Cedric Kipre to Rogic whose shot went straight at Carson.

'Well defender Richard Tait was booked for a foul on Tierney and the same fate befell Liam Grimshaw for another infringement on Tierney before half-time.

The Steelmen had a mountain to climb in the second half but almost pulled a goal back on 47 minutes when Campbell's fine run down the right set up Main whose effort was well tipped over by Craig Gordon.

A lightning fast breakaway by Celtic's Tierney saw him run 60 yards up the pitch before squaring for James Forrest who scuffed his shot wide.

Motherwell then sent on Gael Bigirimana for McHugh, before Campbell was booked for a foul on Rogic.

Main's fine 62nd minute cross was whipped towards goal by Bowman whose effort was deflected for a corner.

When the ball was swung over the action ended with Cadden's shot straight at Gordon.

The Hoops almost gaimed a three-goal cushion when Dembele sent a left footer off target after a Forrest cross.

Cadden and Grimshaw then set up Bigirimana for a shot deflected wide before Bigi was fortunate when he gave the ball away in midfield but Celtic failed to capitalise when Rogic shot wide after a passing move.

Carson then excelled himself with a brilliant double save, firstly somehow saving Dembele's header before stopping the Frenchman's rebound shot.

There was then a moment of controversy on 78 minutes when Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata somehow escaped with just a yellow card for bringing down Cadden on the edge of the box.

There was heartache for Bigirimana from the resultant free-kick as his effort came back off the bar.

'Well created another chance late on but Cadden headed wide after substitute Elliott Frear's centre.

And that was it for Motherwell, ending an incredible season which saw them finish runners-up in both national cup competitions and finish seventh in the league.

Motherwell: Carson, Tait, Grimshaw, Cadden, McHugh (Bigirimana 55), Main, Bowman, Dunne, Aldred, Kipré, Campbell (Frear 78).

Referee: Kevin Clancy