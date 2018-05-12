Motherwell crush Hamilton Accies 3-0 to end league season with victory

A much changed Motherwell side ended their Scottish Premiership season with a comfortable win against local rivals Hamilton Accies at a sun kissed Fir Park on Saturday.

The Steelmen - whose manager Stephen Robinson rested several players with next Saturday's William Hill Scottish Cup final against Celtic in mind - dominated throughout as they cemented a seventh place Scottish Premiership finish this season.

Ciftci shoots past Accies keeper Ryan Fulton in the first half (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

A double by Turkish hitman Nadir Ciftci, plus a further strike by defender Tom Aldred, gave 'Well the Lanarkshire derby bragging rights seven days before the Hampden showpiece.

The opening chance for the hosts arrived within 30 seconds when Ciftci laid the ball off to Liam Grimshaw whose rasping shot from 25 yards went just too high.

A fine passing move after nine minutes then ended with Motherwell youngster David Turnbull's fine effort being tipped over the bar by Accies keeper Ryan Fulton.

Ross MacLean freed Ciftci on 17 minutes but his powerful drive from 18 yards was stopped by Fulton.

MacLean then flashed the ball across the Accies box but there was no 'Well player in the middle to apply a finishing touch.

But Motherwell did get the goal their domimance deserved on 31 minutes when Ciftci shot home the rebound after MacLean's shot had been saved following Tait's cross from the right.

Accies were rarely being seen as an attacking force and this pattern continued as Motherwell forced a 40th minute corner which Turnbull sent over before Aldred knocked the ball over from close range.

The visitors from the Superseal Stadium made a better start to the second half, with Dougie Imrie striking a speculative free-kick from a long way out with keeper Russell Griffiths saved.

Accies' Ronan Hughes was then yellow carded for a late challenge on Frear before Hamilton created their best chance so far when an Imrie corner was only partially cleared and Kenny Van Der Weg nodded over from close range.

Motherwell went two up on 71 minutes when Ciftci somehow kept possession of the ball against the Accies defenders before slotting casually past keeper Fulton.

And only another two minutes had elapsed when the Steelmen roared into a 3-0 lead.

After a long free-kick into box by Bigirimana, Richard Tait helped the ball to the back post and Aldred smashed the ball high into the net.

There was nearly a spectacular fourth goal for 'Well on 82 minutes when Ciftci robbed Darian MacKinnon and shot off the bar from outside the box to come agonisingly close to completing his hat-trick.

Turnbull had a shot saved late on but it mattered little as the Fir Park fans celebrated a comfortable triumph.

Motherwell: Griffiths, Tait, Hendrie (Kipre 69), Grimshaw, Bigirimana, Frear (Petravicius 59), Aldred, Çiftçi, MacLean (Brown 72), Turnbull, Maguire.

Referee: Alan Muir

Crowd: 4699