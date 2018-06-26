Motherwell Colts learn their Irn-Bru Cup first round fate

Motherwell Colts – managed by Stephen Craigan – will play either BSC Glasgow or East Stirlingshire in the first round of the Irn-Bru Cup, the draw of which was made today (Tuesday).

The clash will be played on the midweek of August 14/15.

The exact date, kick off time and venue will be announced shortly.

BSC and East Stirling will play in a preliminary round on 31 July to determine who will take us on.

The young Steelmen defeated Queen’s Park in the first round of the competition last season, before a trip to face Northern Irish side Crusaders.

After a battling performance, the hosts ran out narrow 3-2 winners with a last-minute goal.